...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Flash freeze expected as temps drop 40 degrees overnight

  • By: Matt Schaefer

Temps will plunge to near zero overnight with wind chills as cold as -25 possible. This arctic blast of air will last through Friday morning with another polar plunge possible next week.

Temps topped out near 40 degrees this afternoon, and some spots even climbed above 40!

DMA - TO - Highs Today.png

Eau Claire was right about 40, which is as warm as we've been since Christmas Eve. That was 25 days ago. The last time Eau Claire was warmer than today was 34 days ago on the evening of December 15 when Eau Claire hit a daily record high of 58. Technically, the high on that next day was 53 recorded at midnight as temps began to fall, but daytime temps were down in the 20s on December 16.

Warmest Since Date.png

Our warm temps today caused melting mainly on the side roads that still had packed snow and slush. For the most part, main roads were completely dry. This is important as the temps fall tonight. Not only will they drop below freezing, they'll drop very quickly to well below freezing.

Travel Tracker Driving Hazards v2.png

Any melted slush will freeze quickly and that will lead to slippery spots anywhere you see snow or water on road. There could even be black ice that's hard to spot. Slippery spots will continue tomorrow as temps bottom out near zero in the morning.

Wind chills will be worse, too, thanks (or no-thanks) to a NW wind of 10 to 20 mph with 30+ gusts overnight into tomorrow. Expect morning wind chills to fall between -15 and -25 by tomorrow morning, which is just above the criteria for a Wind Chill Advisory.

Wind Chill Forecast iCast Bars 15hr.png

With highs staying in the single digits above zero tomorrow, wind chills will be near -10 at the warmest point of the day. The coldest air will be tomorrow night through Friday morning with lows both nights in the negative double digits and a high on Thursday just above zero despite plenty of sunshine.

Temps warm a bit for the weekend after a snow chance Friday night into Saturday morning, but even those temps look below average. Temps will fall to arctic territory again after another snow chance on Monday. 

7 Day Evening.png

