Flash freeze expected as temps drop 40 degrees overnight

Temps topped out near 40 degrees this afternoon, and some spots even climbed above 40!
Eau Claire was right about 40, which is as warm as we've been since Christmas Eve. That was 25 days ago. The last time Eau Claire was warmer than today was 34 days ago on the evening of December 15 when Eau Claire hit a daily record high of 58. Technically, the high on that next day was 53 recorded at midnight as temps began to fall, but daytime temps were down in the 20s on December 16.
Our warm temps today caused melting mainly on the side roads that still had packed snow and slush. For the most part, main roads were completely dry. This is important as the temps fall tonight. Not only will they drop below freezing, they'll drop very quickly to well below freezing.
Any melted slush will freeze quickly and that will lead to slippery spots anywhere you see snow or water on road. There could even be black ice that's hard to spot. Slippery spots will continue tomorrow as temps bottom out near zero in the morning.
Wind chills will be worse, too, thanks (or no-thanks) to a NW wind of 10 to 20 mph with 30+ gusts overnight into tomorrow. Expect morning wind chills to fall between -15 and -25 by tomorrow morning, which is just above the criteria for a Wind Chill Advisory.
With highs staying in the single digits above zero tomorrow, wind chills will be near -10 at the warmest point of the day. The coldest air will be tomorrow night through Friday morning with lows both nights in the negative double digits and a high on Thursday just above zero despite plenty of sunshine.
Temps warm a bit for the weekend after a snow chance Friday night into Saturday morning, but even those temps look below average. Temps will fall to arctic territory again after another snow chance on Monday.