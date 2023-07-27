Flooding due to heavy rainfall remains the threat for this evening as showers and thunderstorms continue

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Tonight's storms have mostly been focused on the northern counties in the Chippewa Valley or outside of it entirely. It hasn't been until the last hour or so, that most of the area has gotten to experience showers and thunderstorms. This is mostly due to storms moving relatively slowly, but that speed will play a factor in tonight's hazard.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Barron, Rusk, and Polk County until 12:45am on Friday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Peirce, Polk, Rusk, and St.Croix County until 4am on Friday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, Trempealeau County until 5am on Friday.
