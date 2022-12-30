Fog and a slight chance light snow in forecast to end 2022; winter storm possible first week of 2023

A cold front moved through Western Wisconsin last night, but didn't get to Eastern Wisconsin until this afternoon. That's how Milwaukee was able to have a high near 60 degrees and Eau Claire's was only 32.
Even that temp was hit just after midnight, and today's daylight temps never were warmer than the low 20s in Eau Claire and much of the Chippewa Valley. In addition to clearing clouds, expect fog to develop this evening.
That fog could even linger through the weekend, though it'll be thickest overnight through early morning hours each day. When it's foggy, moisture from the fog can create slippery spots by freezing to roads that are below freezing. So, slick spots are possible through the weekend.
The other potentially impactful weather before ringing in the new year is a slight chance for snow Saturday afternoon/evening that could leave a dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow for New Year's celebrations and should end before or slightly after midnight.
The first winter storm of 2023 is expected next Monday through Wednesday. As expected 3 to 5 days out, specific details are not quite resolvable yet. Further complicating the system is temperatures with highs expected to be above freezing and lows below through Tuesday.
If it were to fall as all snow, 5 to 10+ inches would be possible, though I do suspect there will be at least some rain and possibly some freezing rain or sleet mixing in, too, at times that could significantly lower snow totals.
Temperatures will get colder again after that system passes near the end of the first week of 2023.