...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fog begins to clear tomorrow, and some sunshine is likely along with colder temps Fri-Sat

We're finally getting above freezing temperatures! Highs this afternoon were in the low to mid 30s, though temps will fall back below freezing tonight, so watch out for moisture to refreeze onto treated surfaces. Until then, it's still decent weather to try and work on clearing packed or frozen snow or ice on driveways and sidewalks.

Lights on for fog - Tomorrow.png

We've been stuck with foggy conditions that have been worst at night, but still with some visibility obscurations during the days. Hopefully, you remembered to turn on your lights when driving during the daylight to help others see you better from both ahead of you and behind as activating low beam lights (as opposed to just having daytime running lights as a feature) will turn on the car's marker lights in the back in addition to front markers and headlights.

The good news is that while patchy fog is again likely tonight, it won't be as widespread as a bit of a northwest breeze picks up late tonight and tomorrow. That wind should be enough to mix the fog out of the lower part of the atmosphere, though the sky will remain at least mostly cloudy.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

That said, there is a chance for some peeks of sunshine before sunset tomorrow, but better chances to see the sun come with a partly cloudy sky forecast Friday and Saturday.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

That's when temps will be the coldest before warming up for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Temps will likely be above freezing for the start of our next chance for precipitation, so expect rain to mix with snow monday into tuesday morning.

7 Day Evening.png

