Forecast doesn't always follow the climate averages: while average high climbs, forecast temps plunge

Temperatures topped out around 30 earlier this afternoon right around when the snow came to an end. Many places picked up about an inch snow late last night through midday today with even some flurries lingering into the afternoon and evening.
Temps felt much colder as there was a gusty wind of 10 to 20 mph gusting into the 30s this afternoon, so wind chills were down in the teens and single digits, and that same wind blew that snow around to cause minor drifting.
Today was the first step up in terms of our average highs after 18 straight days with the average stuck at the bottom of the curve at 23°. Today's average high climbed to 24°, and it will climb to 25° next Thursday.
Unfortunately, the weather patterns don't follow the climate trends, since that climate trend is derived by averaging and then normalizing (fitting average to a smooth curve) the 30 year high temperatures on each date. The average low won't climb up for about another week.
Again, the trend is for cooling temperatures through the weekend, and it'll stay cold through next week. Clouds will increase overnight, which should keep temps slightly above zero by morning.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy, too, as a low pressure system brings another round of snow just south of the Chippewa Valley. That round of snow could possibly affect parts of Western Wisconsin mainly south of US highway 10.
A trace to two inches is possible in southern Buffalo and Trempealeau counties along with most of Jackson and possibly far southern Clark county if the system shifts a bit further north.
Starting tomorrow night, low temperatures will drop below zero followed by highs in the single digits. Through the next week, lows will be below zero and possibly even double digit negatives!
Highs at best will be in the low teens but wind chills could keep what it feels like close to or below zero all through next week. At least the weather pattern will stay dry during this arctic blast and some sunshine will return.