Forecast looking good for holiday travel: only a slight chance for isolated rain or wintry mix Thursday afternoon/night

Thanksgiving is now only two days away, but Thanksgiving doesn't fall on the same date every year. Ten years ago, today's date (Nov. 22) was Thanksgiving Day, and it was quite the warm one. November 22 of 2012 had a high of 62 degrees!
Not only was this a record high for the date, it is also the record high for Thanksgiving Day. That year, only Thanksgiving was warm as the rest of the weekend cooled down with a cold front that didn't bring much rain or snow at all. Highs were in the 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2012.
For this year, temperatures won't be that warm. Still, it should be a nice weekend and much warmer than last weekend. There isn't much of a chance for precipitation, either, so travel conditions are looking good!
There is only a slight chance for light and isolated rain or wintry mix Thursday afternoon and overnight with another slight chance for a few flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning with better chances in north-central Wisconsin.
While today's highs were in the mid to upper 30s pushing close to 40 in spots, there is a chance for a day or two with slightly warmer temperatures through the weekend.
The sky will be partly cloudy tonight, though watch out for some patchy fog through tomorrow morning. Lows will range from the mid teens through low 20s across Western Wisconsin.
Highs tomorrow through Friday will be similar near 40 degrees. Saturday looks like the best day of the week with highs in the mid 40s and a mostly sunny sky ahead of a cold front that will only bring a slight chance for flurries Saturday night through Sunday morning. Even after that front passes, highs will remain near average in the mid to upper 30s.