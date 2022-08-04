3rd straight year with above average number of 90+ highs with more heat/humidity returning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
An average year in Eau Claire has ten days with a high of at least 90 degrees, and the month of August averages two 90+ days. Yesterday brought this month's second 90+ degree high on just the third day of August, pushing the year total to above average.
While it didn't hit 90 degrees today, afternoon temps will be close to 90 each of the next two days. This means that the past three years and four of the past five years have all had an above average number of 90 degree days. Still, it will take another eight days to tie last year's twenty 90°+ days.
Again, highs were a bit cooler today, but Eau Claire was still above its average high of 82. Dew points climb to near 60 tonight and will be in the low 60s tomorrow as highs again push close to 90 degrees.
Dew points will continue to rise Friday night and will be near or above 70 degrees by Saturday afternoon. A slight chance for a few showers and storms will begin... READ MORE