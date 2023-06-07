 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy
winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to
control today in much of west central Wisconsin.

Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25
percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting
to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the
lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will
promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread
of fires in west central Wisconsin.

Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with
fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials,
especially if any burning bans are enacted.

4-week stretch with most daylight of year began Wednesday as mild temps and dry weather continue

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Daylight is really getting quite long, but we haven't quite peaked yet. Eau Claire had 15 hours and 29 minutes between sunrise and sunset today (Wednesday), and there are still two more weeks until daylight peaks on the Summer Solstice June 21.

Therefore, we have two more weeks with increasing daylight and another two weeks where daylight is decreasing but with as much or more daylight than today. Daylight will be quite long for even longer than the next month: sunsets will stay later than 8:30pm until August 2 and sunrises will remain before 6am until August 9.

Highs today once again rose to near 80 and ranged from the low/mid 70s to the northeast of Eau Claire to about 80 in Eau Claire, Menomonie, and places to the south and west. It was not humid at all today as dew points fell back into the 30s and 40s.

Lower humidity makes it easier for the air to change temperature, so lows will fall to below average tonight. While the Chippewa Valley... READ MORE

