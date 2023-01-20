5pm sunsets begin Sunday! Daylight will increase another 81 minutes over next 30 days

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Afternoon high temperatures were again above average across Western Wisconsin, though not by as much as they have been. While highs in the 30s caused some melting last week, they have dropped down to the mid to upper 20s today. That's still above today's average high of 23 in Eau Claire.
Part of the reason for the above average temps especially the low temps overnight is our continued cloud cover. The clouds act like a blanket and catch outgoing energy that causes cooling temperatures and re-emits that energy back towards the ground. So, while the sun hasn't shown itself too much this week, at least temps have remained above average.
If you could see the sun, you'd really notice the changing amount of daylight by noticing earlier sunrises and later sunsets. We're getting to the point on the annual daylight curve where we are really turning the corner towards a faster increase in daylight per day.
Eau Claire's sunset on Sunday will be exactly 5pm, and will get later from that going forward.