70s, a few strong storms, and then right back to freezing with another strong swing in temps this week

A copy and paste forecast of last week will bring another round of nice weather early on, followed by some storms and ending chilly.
Monday will be mostly sunny with high temps climbing back into the mid 60s. We'll see winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a pleasant fall day to start the week.
Warmer temps move in for Tuesday as winds pickup from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out at 30 mph. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s Tuesday and dew points may become a factor in your day as they inch towards 60.
This combo of warmth and moisture will lead to the chance for some strong to severe storms as the cold front passes by...READ MORE.