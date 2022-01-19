A bitter and blustery Wednesday prompts wind chill advisory for early Thursday

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&