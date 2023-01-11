A break in precipitation after today's fog and wintry mix chances

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Hazardous road conditions are expected today as fog and freezing rain fall this morning and potentially afternoon and evening. The good news is that drier weather is not that far away.
The Winter Weather Advisory that has been in affect has now been extended until 9 am. Expect impacts to road conditions as wintry mix and fog continue to move through Western Wisconsin.
With a wintry mix containing freezing rain and snow, the roads for the morning will be covered in snow/ice. Along with roads slippery, fog will reduce visibility as well.
