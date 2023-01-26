A break in the snow this afternoon and evening gives us another chance of seeing the sun, before the next wintry storm arrives

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Last night's snow made its way into our Thursday morning. This will give us some snow-covered roads throughout the morning into the afternoon, but due to the snow being light and fluffy, only minimal road impacts will be expected. By the afternoon, we may see a break in the snow and clouds, however by the evening, more snow is expected, which will bring more impacts to our roads.
Most of our afternoon and even early evening will be clear, but around midnight tonight, more snow will enter Western Wisconsin.
This is a quick system, as by Friday morning...