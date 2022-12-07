A break in winter weather tomorrow before more arrives on Friday

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With snow falling throughout the morning and early afternoon, the Chippewa Valley had roughly totaled 0.6" of snow. Luckily snow is gone and will continue to be tomorrow. However, this week still has plenty of chances of winter weather.
As you may be heading home for your commute home or on your way for some fun tonight, there might still be some slippery stretches from the snow that fell earlier and is now frozen. By tomorrow though, all roads should be clear and without any potential ice.
Tomorrow will be a break in any snow as the day starts out with plenty of sunshine. For temps, we even break into the...