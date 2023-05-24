A brief cooldown today but turning warmer for the holiday weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Despite the hazy skies and ground ozone levels prompting an Air Quality Alert to be issued, it turned out to be yet another warm day with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front will knock temperatures back for today, but only for one day.
We'll see a mostly to partly cloudy sky for our Wednesday, and there's a very slight chance of seeing a light rain shower or two. Dew points will be falling into the 30s later today, so if we do see any rain, it won't accumulate much if any. Realistically, I think we stay completely dry today. It'll be breezy though, with an east wind at 10-20 mph. Highs top out in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s.
Skies remain mostly to partly cloudy tonight with only a stray chance of a brief rain shower or sprinkles. Winds remain breezy out of the east and east-southeast with lows in the 40s.