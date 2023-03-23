A calmer and seasonable end to the week after a gloomy and dreary Wednesday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Higher pressure is on its way into the Chippewa Valley after a dreary and gloomy Wednesday.
We'll start the day with overcast skies, but clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day. Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, a few degrees below seasonal averages.
The clearer skies and lighter winds will lead to a chilly night tonight, but a warmer day on Friday. CLICK HERE for more complete details.