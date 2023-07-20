A calmer and slightly cooler day ahead after a stormy night across western Wisconsin

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Strong to severe t-storms impacted a good portion of the Chippewa Valley during the late afternoon and evening hours on our Wednesday. The worst of the weather was in Barron County where reports of hail up to tennis ball size was reported near Rice Lake. There were scattered hail and wind reports elsewhere.
The weather today though will be much quieter and a little cooler as well. CLICK HERE to read about that, plus a look at what to expect for the weekend.