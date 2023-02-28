A calmer day ahead but another burst of snow moves in tonight, Wednesday

We'll be in for some calmer weather across the Chippewa Valley for our Tuesday after a messy Monday, which featured rain, freezing rain and snow.
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy to start the day but will be turning mostly cloudy to cloudy by the afternoon ahead of the next system. Highs will get into the mid to upper 30s with a light west wind turning light and variable in the afternoon.
Another round of snow will move into the region tonight and last through the afternoon on Wednesday. CLICK HERE for timing and how much snow will fall.