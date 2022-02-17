A cold day on tap before a snowy and seasonal end to the work week

The past few days felt "warm" but Thursday will be bringing the temperatures down. Lows will start chilly in the single digits before warming up to chilly highs near 12.
Cloud cover will vary throughout the day as we will start partly cloudy before seeing sunshine before sunset for our Thursday. Lows will once again plummet into the negatives with very cold wind chills Thursday night.
Winds will also become a problem with gusts towards the mid to upper 30s on Friday evening. Those winds will be coming from ...READ MORE.