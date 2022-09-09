A cold front tonight brings off and on showers, as well as lower temps and humidity

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
As we head into the weekend, Friday ends our week with temps in the mid 70s with dewpoints still at an uncomfortable level. Thankfully, tonight's cold front will adjust our dewpoints down to a much more comfortable level. Tonight starts that with temps dropping down into the mid 50s, though tonight will also have showers that could last awhile.
The cold front passing through, brings showers that are mostly without lightning and thunder for much of the weekend. These showers are already persisting in northwest Wisconsin, and will continue even into the late night hours of today.
Tomorrow morning will continue to see these showers, and due to their nature, much of the rain that you will see, will be... READ MORE