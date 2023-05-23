A cold front will arrive from an unconventional direction, bringing cooler temps tomorrow and just a slight chance rain

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was another day with a smoky sky across Western Wisconsin, which again obscured our view of the sunshine. Still, plenty of the sun's energy made it to the surface to warm us up into the low to mid 80s.
Near the surface, it wasn't the smoke but ozone pollution causing an Air Quality Alert to be issued by the Wisconsin DNR. Ozone pollution was in the orange category this afternoon, meaning that the air is unhealthy to some people. It is unhealthy for the elderly, small children, and those with certain heart or lung conditions such as asthma.
While it was warm, it was not humid. Dew points were mostly in the 40s to low 50s, though a few spots were even in the 30s. This means there is not a lot of moisture near the surface, but it's also quite dry higher up in the atmosphere, too.
With a cold front approaching tomorrow...