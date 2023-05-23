 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A cold front will arrive from an unconventional direction, bringing cooler temps tomorrow and just a slight chance rain

  • 0
Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

It was another day with a smoky sky across Western Wisconsin, which again obscured our view of the sunshine. Still, plenty of the sun's energy made it to the surface to warm us up into the low to mid 80s.

Near the surface, it wasn't the smoke but ozone pollution causing an Air Quality Alert to be issued by the Wisconsin DNR. Ozone pollution was in the orange category this afternoon, meaning that the air is unhealthy to some people. It is unhealthy for the elderly, small children, and those with certain heart or lung conditions such as asthma.

While it was warm, it was not humid. Dew points were mostly in the 40s to low 50s, though a few spots were even in the 30s. This means there is not a lot of moisture near the surface, but it's also quite dry higher up in the atmosphere, too.

With a cold front approaching tomorrow... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here