A cold, windy, and wet marathon, as rain and snow falls

From Stormtacker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Race weekend is here and if you are a runner, or a spectator, or someone trying to enjoy the outdoors, weather is not going to be on your side. Sunday will continue to be windy and chilly and on top of that, more rain and even snow is in the forecast.
Looking at tomorrow as a whole, we will see snow chances in the morning hours turning into rain and/or snow chances by the afternoon.
Temps only reach the low 40s due to strong winds to the northwest. Thus, our real feels will stay in the 30s.
Around 2 am tomorrow morning, the Chippewa Valley will start seeing rain chances will turn to...