A cool breeze and sunny skies

The Chippewa Valley continues to have an even more beautiful day than yesterday with sunnier skies, cooler temps, and lower humidity.
Temps will only reach the upper 70s even though we will have sunshine all day. This is due to strong winds once again coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts 20+ mph. These winds will keep our temps down and nice and cool.
Other than keeping our temps down, the winds will also keep our dewpoints low as well. Thus, for the next couple of days, we will...