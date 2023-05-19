A cool, breezy and hazy day once again; dry stretch of weather going forward

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The Air Quality Alert remains in place through noon Friday as the air quality will be in the orange category. The good news is things will be improving through the day and we will get a break from the haze and smoke later today.
The weather overall won't be the most ideal as we'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Highs will also be well below average, only reaching the mid 50s to near 60.
Skies become clear tonight as higher pressure moves in. Winds become light out the northwest at 2-10 mph. Lows fall back into the mid 30s to low 40s, so we could see a touch of frost in spots.
