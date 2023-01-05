A couple cold nights ahead as this week's snow moves out to the east

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
An impressive system brought mostly dreary weather to Eau Claire with some wintry mix including rain and drizzle that limited snow totals locally, though that did mean the snow we got was ridiculously heavy with all that water content.
The greater Eau Claire-Chippewa Falls area picked up 2-4". Areas near and west of a line just east of Durand and Menomonie picked up 4-8" along with most of Barron and Rusk counties. There was an area in NW St. Croix near New Richmond and SW Polk counties that picked up over 8", and 12 to 18 inches was reported in many spots in and near the Twin Cities.
So, that time with rain and drizzle saved us from having a lot more snow. Temps were still above freezing at midnight, which was when our high temperatures occurred today. This evening, they are generally in the 20s and will be falling... READ MORE