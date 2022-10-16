A couple days of cold temps before warmer weather returns

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our weekend continues the cold with isolated showers, strong winds, and temps in the mid 40s. Tonight, we get even colder with temps dropping into the mid 20s. Unfortunately, this won't be the end to cool weather or even strong winds.
Tomorrow, our temps only will be in the mid to upper 30s with a continuation of strong winds. Winds could be up to 20 mph with gusts close to 30 mph. This will be the case throughout the day, with the evening still showing winds at 15 mph.
Our Monday will also have a couple of chances of flurries, especially later in the afternoon. The good news is that... READ MORE