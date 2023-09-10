A couple more chances for showers ahead before drier and warmer weather

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Last night's cold front is giving us highs in the 70s with sunny skies. Despite very comfortable temps and humidity, many of us might be wondering when are we going to finally have significant rain after low rainfall totals from yesterday's rain. The good news is we still have a few more chances ahead, but if we don't see much rain in the next 48 hours, we won't have another shot for awhile.
