A couple more days of snow chances, then we move to temperatures that we haven't seen for a while

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Tonight, tomorrow, and potentially Friday and Saturday, we will have additional snow chances, adding to our already more than 2" of snow that has been measured. Once snow chances end, winter is not over, as with snow ending, some nasty cold weather replaces it rather quickly.
With more snow potentially on the way, we look to have a few hours of a break of any precipitation tonight into tomorrow morning. Though it does not "look" to have any snow, there still could be a chance of a few flurries/bursts of snow possible. Even if there are or aren't any flurries or snow tonight, we will start back up at around 5 am tomorrow with snow.
By the afternoon, we will pick up in more moderate and widespread snow showers, where we will get...