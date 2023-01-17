 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

A couple of chances of snow/wintry mix with our next winter storm in sight

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastwednesday.png

The Chippewa Valley has continued to receive warmer than average temperatures for both lows and highs. However, we continue to see precipitation this morning, and further on in the week, we do look to have our next winter storm. 

A Winter Storm Watch is in affect for the counties in blue starting tomorrow at 9pm until 6pm on Thursday. Heavy snow is expected, giving way to hazardous road conditions. 

For the rest of the week, we will see a couple of days with road conditions being affected. Thursday will be the biggest day due to snow falling throughout the day. 

By Friday, snowplows will be catching up and Saturday should be the day we move back to more normal road conditions. 

For our Tuesday, we have a system that is moving away from western Wisconsin. This positioning will give us...

