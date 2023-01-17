A couple of chances of snow/wintry mix with our next winter storm in sight

The Chippewa Valley has continued to receive warmer than average temperatures for both lows and highs. However, we continue to see precipitation this morning, and further on in the week, we do look to have our next winter storm.
A Winter Storm Watch is in affect for the counties in blue starting tomorrow at 9pm until 6pm on Thursday. Heavy snow is expected, giving way to hazardous road conditions.
For the rest of the week, we will see a couple of days with road conditions being affected. Thursday will be the biggest day due to snow falling throughout the day.
By Friday, snowplows will be catching up and Saturday should be the day we move back to more normal road conditions.
For our Tuesday, we have a system that is moving away from western Wisconsin. This positioning will give us... READ MORE