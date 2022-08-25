A couple of days of sunshine before weekend storms

Yesterday's scattered storms brought some substantial amount of rain. These totals ranged all the way down to trace amounts, up to 5"-7" of rain. The Chippewa Valley saw areas of 2"-4" with the studio measuring only 0.08". Luckily, this will be the last for a couple of days, and mother nature has some perfect weather for us.
A few weeks ago, our temps were well below average, with some days feeling like fall. Since then, temps have caught back up to a very average week for this week. This will somewhat be the same going forward, with a few days higher than average. For today, we actually will be below average with temps reaching near 76, and dropping into the mid 50s tonight. This is heavily due to our dewpoints decreasing, and light winds, leaving us with a cool night.
Today could potentially see some sun as the storms from yesterday are moving east, and behind it, sunny skies. By tonight... READ MORE