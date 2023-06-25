A couple of windy days ahead along with more chances of rain

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The past seven days has left a nice mark on our rain totals to a point where we are sitting at a good level with accumulation for the month. Our work week is going to add even more to that as the Chippewa Valley won't see too many dry days.
Tonight, we will see some slight chances of a rain shower or thunderstorm. However, models point to just clouds in the sky. Clouds continue into Monday morning.
