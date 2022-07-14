 Skip to main content
A decent chance at some much needed rain with overnight round of storms

What a pleasant Wednesday we had, right? High temps in the mid 70s, a light breeze, a mix of sun and clouds. It can't get much better than that, can it?

Well Thursday will try to one up Wednesday but adding more sunshine and a little bit warmer temps.

Highs will climb towards the average of 83. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Dew points will climb towards 60, so you may feel a touch of humidity in the afternoon. Other than that, it's basically perfect!

Overnight, things change...READ MORE.

