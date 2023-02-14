A dreary Valentine's Day, then turning colder to end the week

We had another nice February day on our Monday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Things change today however as the next storm system moves in. While the morning commute will be quiet, rain will overspread the region by late morning and continue through the afternoon into tonight. Highs top out in the low to mid 40s.
Colder air filters in before sunrise, so the precipitation will change over to a mix of rain and snow and then a period of light snow before ending Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be between 31-37 degrees around sunrise, falling into the 20s by the afternoon.
