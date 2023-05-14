A dry and warm start to the week before our next chance of rain

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Mother's Day was more on the rainy side this year, with the area seeing chances up until about the late afternoon. For the work week, we will start of on a high note with warm weather, but as always, rain always makes its way into the forecast.
For tomorrow, we will see lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. With the sunshine, we won't have any rain chances, meaning it's a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors.
If you have any chores outside as well like mowing the lawn or putting up a beautiful landscape, you will have... READ MORE