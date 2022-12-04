A few chances of flurries along with warmer weather later in the week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Yesterday was a battle with the wind, and luckily today they have calmed down. With winds dying down, we were able to pick up into the mid 30s today and had plenty of sunshine. The new week will start out dipping low, but in the end, come out on the warmer side.
As you plan out your day tomorrow, expect to see little sunshine and plenty of clouds. Along with clouds, comes a few chances of some flurries in the afternoon. However, by the end of the day, things should be relatively clear.
Western Wisconsin will have snow chances begin...