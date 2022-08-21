A few days of perfect weather and a couple chances of storms

Today we finally hit that magical 80 for our highs which is exactly our average for today. Dewpoints have fallen back down to a more comfortable level, though with the sun out, it may feel a little bit hotter than the actual temperature.
Tonight, our dewpoints will slightly climb up to our temps, making for a humid night. With humidity in the air, we do have chances of fog from 3 am to 6 am. Most of the fog will be patchy with some areas having some dense fog. Visibility within the fog will only shorten down to a mile and at most, a half mile. Even though the fog is not super dense, still make sure to keep your headlights on and drive safely.
Once the sun rises, the fog should clear out and the new week is looking to start out beautifully. Temps will rise into... READ MORE