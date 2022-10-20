A few days of warm weather before storms and cold weather haunts us once again

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Heading into the weekend, we can almost say goodbye to cold weather for a little while and enjoy beautiful weather. Today looks to be our last cool day where we hit the upper 50s and tonight, drop into the upper 30s. Nice thing though is that tonight, our warm weather tomorrow is kicked off with a bang.
Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with clouds decreasing into tomorrow morning. This might be alright, as from midnight until the dawn of Friday morning, the Orionid Meteor shower is taking place. This meteor shower are deposits from the well-known Comet Halley. The expected of meteors per hour is from 10-20, but if we get luckily, that number could triple. Thus, if you are willing to stay up tonight and star gaze, you might be able to make a wish.
With Friday starting our warm weather trend, our weekend is then even better as our temps top out on... READ MORE