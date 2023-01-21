A few fog chances and slightly above temperatures before a potential cool down next week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today we continued our trend in not seeing any sunshine and cooler temperatures. Looking ahead, these conditions are not going away anytime soon, and with the downward trend in temps, comes a few more chances of snow.
Looking at our temperatures in the past, you can see that we have been consistently above our average of 23 degrees. Even some days during snowstorms, we were able to achieve almost ten to fifteen degrees above average.
For this weekend, and beyond, this will be a different story. Temps are going on a downward trend where we could see them dip almost... READ MORE