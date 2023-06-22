A few more hot days ahead before cooler weather returns; increasing rain chances for the weekend

The story over the last few days has been the heat and dry conditions, along with the poor air quality during the day thanks to pollution from ground ozone and some pollutants from the Canadian wildfires.
We'll continue to deal with those conditions the next few days but we do have some much needed changes on the way heading into the weekend. An Air Quality Alert does continue until 11 PM Friday for the ozone pollution. The air quality will reach the orange category during the daytime hours and fall back to the yellow category at night.
The weather today still looking hot and dry with a mostly sunny sky. A pop-up shower is possible during the afternoon, but not looking super likely. Winds will be light out of the southeast with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points will be in the mid 50s to low to mid 60s.