A few of the expected scattered storms could become strong Thursday afternoon and evening

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today was cooler than yesterday after a cold front moved through without enough moisture to even form clouds. Today, there were only a few clouds in the sky as well, but the sun was also obscured by thicker smoke from wildfires in western Canada.
The smoke is pretty thick in the sky, but so far the smoke remains elevated well above the surface and is not affecting air quality. Most of the smoke is in the Black Carbon range as detected by satellite, but thankfully is pretty low in quantity and again mainly up in the sky.
Our rain chances increase tomorrow afternoon as a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected. There is a level 1 (of 5) risk for severe weather tomorrow in the green area that includes parts of Western Wisconsin mainly east of a line roughly through Durand and Ladysmith.
A level 1 risk means that... READ MORE