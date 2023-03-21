A few rain and snow showers today with a better chance later tonight

Spring officially began at 4:24 PM Monday and it was welcomed with mild temperatures and sunshine. Today's forecast though will look a little different as chances for rain and snow showers return to the Chippewa Valley.
Lower pressure will be moving northeast into Minnesota, and the associated warm front will spell a chance of snow showers from mid-morning through early afternoon. Rain may mix in if temperatures can get warm enough. Accumulations look to be minimal to none as this will move through quickly. Highs will range from the mid 30s north to as warm as 50 down towards Alma and Black River Falls. Winds will be breezy out of the east and east-southeast.
The better chance for precipitation moves in after 9 PM tonight as the main area of low pressure moves closer. Rain will be likely late this evening through early Wednesday morning, and snow could mix in along and north of Highway 29 and I-94. Temperatures for most areas should stay above freezing but will be closer to freezing further north.
