A Few Rain Chances on Easter weekend with a warm-up still on track for next week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
With Good Friday today, we are only a couple of days away from reaching Easter Day where we will have warmer weather. However, on our way to Easter, we will have a couple of rain chances.
For most of our day, skies will be partly cloudy with temps reaching the low 50s. Winds will also be a bit strong at 5-15 mph. Clouds will also increase into the evening hours as rain chances develop.
By midnight tonight, we will see precipitation chances.
