A few showers and thunderstorms possible today but we're in for a dry and toasty holiday weekend

For the first time this year, we had some severe weather in the Chippewa Valley though it wasn't all that widespread. The only storm reports we had was quarter to golf-ball size hail near Pigeon Falls in Trempealeau County and a funnel cloud was reported near New Richmond.
The air quality has still been very poor across the area over the last few days and the AIR QUALITY ALERT continues through noon today but we see significant improvement into the afternoon and evening hours.
Overall, your Thursday forecast features a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as the cold front approaches. No severe weather is expected but heavier bursts of rain are possible. Winds will be west to northwest at 5-15 mph with highs in the 80s. Dew points will remain in the 60s so it'll feel muggy to humid as well.