A few storms tomorrow afternoon could be strong to severe with a few lingering showers/storms possible through weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A cold front moved through yesterday and brought big changes to Western Wisconsin. Yesterday's high was 91 and it was humid, too, with dew points topping out in the mid 60s in the late evening.
This morning, dew points had dropped down to the 40s to allow for a morning low of 50. Temperatures and humidity remained low through the day.
Highs climbed into the low/mid 70s across Western Wisconsin with a few spots pushing closer to 77. Our break from the humidity today won't last long with dew points climbing again during the day tomorrow back to the low 60s by evening.
A few showers are possible all day, but stronger storms... READ MORE