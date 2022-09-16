A few strong storms are possible within the Isolated chances for showers this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Humidity was a lot higher than Thursday with dew points in the mid to upper 60s Friday evening, though the cloud cover and light showers moving through kept temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s for most.
Rain so far hasn't added up to too much, only a trace to 1/4 inch for most so far, though any thunderstorm through the weekend could add a quick half inch to an inch for isolated spots only as most places will only see a few showers between longer stretches of dry and possibly partly sunny weather.
Scattered showers continued to push northeast Friday evening through the Chippewa Valley before exiting between 10 and 11 pm. Saturday will have similar chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, the difference being the thunderstorm chance is... READ MORE