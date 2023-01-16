A gloomy start to the week with rain chances throughout the day

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The weekend saw very nice weather with temps near 40 and finally some sunshine. Unfortunately, we do have to say goodbye to the sun once more, as this week is getting pretty cloudy. Along with clouds, we do have a few chances of precipitation starting today.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for Taylor County until Noon. Expect slippery conditions outside as freezing rain falls during the morning hours.
As we continue to see above average temps, a Low just southwest of us is part of the reason why. This Low is actually on its way towards Western Wisconsin and will be giving us some rain.
Starting from the morning to the afternoon, we will continually see off and on rain. In some instances, the rain will become...