A gorgeous, sunny Thursday before strong to severe storms move in Friday/Saturday

Wednesday's rain gave the are about 1/2'' of accumulation to add to our surplus for the month of April. Now, we're finally going to get a dose of decent weather Thursday before severe storm chances pick up into the weekend.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The average high for Eau Claire is currently 59º, so we're still a bit shy of that mark.
Temperatures being to climb into the weekend and as they do, severe storms may be possible... READ MORE.