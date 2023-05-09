A hint of summer-like humidity arrives with highs approaching 80 next couple days along with isolated showers/storms

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed up this afternoon despite a nearly continuous layer of cumulus clouds that allowed for just peeks of sunshine during the afternoon.
Still, highs managed to climb into the mid 70s across the Chippewa Valley, about 10 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's average high of 67.
It's also time to bring out the dew point map! Remember that dew points are the best parameter to measure how humid it is. It's a calculation based on the temperature that the air would have to cool to in order to become saturated, or the point where the temperature would have to drop to in order to form dew. So, the higher the dew point, the higher the humidity.
Dew points in the low 50s are comfortable with low humidity, but most begin to notice humidity in the air in the upper 50s and feel uncomfortable once dew points climb above 60.
We have a chance to hit that mark... READ MORE