...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A line of strong to severe storms will move through Chippewa Valley late Wednesday evening

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Severe weather cannot be ruled out as a line of strong storms develops ahead of a cold front later this evening. They will likely move through from northwest to southeast between 8pm and midnight.

All severe threats are possible, but the chance for a spin-up tornado are fairly low. The main threat will be straight-line wind gusts up to 70mph with the strongest cells also capable of damaging hail.

Storms are forming in a warm and humid environment with dew points this evening climbing through the 60s and possibly into the 70s. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s this evening, too, to go with that high humidity.

The risk of severe weather is a bit higher... READ MORE

