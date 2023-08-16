A line of strong to severe storms will move through Chippewa Valley late Wednesday evening

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Severe weather cannot be ruled out as a line of strong storms develops ahead of a cold front later this evening. They will likely move through from northwest to southeast between 8pm and midnight.
All severe threats are possible, but the chance for a spin-up tornado are fairly low. The main threat will be straight-line wind gusts up to 70mph with the strongest cells also capable of damaging hail.
Storms are forming in a warm and humid environment with dew points this evening climbing through the 60s and possibly into the 70s. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s this evening, too, to go with that high humidity.
The risk of severe weather is a bit higher... READ MORE