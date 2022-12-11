A Low moving through the Chippewa Valley, means lots of chances of rain and snow throughout the week

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today and tomorrow, are going to be our breather in any rain/snow or mix before a Low moves into our area. This could mean lots of snow for our area, but amounts will heavily depend on how close our temperatures are close to freezing, as well as the timing of when fronts move through.
Looking at our temps tomorrow, and through the week, our temps will stay relatively consistent. With a system moving through, this will also determine what kind of form of precipitation we could see each and every day.
A warm front will be our first interaction with this major system, bringing more of a... READ MORE